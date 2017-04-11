What happened to KSDK meteorologist Garry Seith?

Q: I was wondering where traffic reporter-meteorologist Garry Seith from KSDK-Channel 5 went? I saw his departure the other day but they did not say where he was going.
R.S., of Troy
A: Known for his ostentatious socks, you might jokingly wonder whether Seith’s flashy footwear played a role in his recent bout of fidgety feet.
After less than three years as a “content creator” at KSDK, Seith tells me he felt a calling to play a bigger role in people’s lives, so he is now going to do two things: First, as vice president of business development for St. Louis Retirement Advisors, Seith will be doing marketing and public relations for a company that tries to help its clients make their golden years comfortable.
“I’ve always had a passion to help others, and I feel that is what draws me to wealth management,” he told me. “Heck, what’s better than helping others build their personal wealth?”
But merely helping people stuff their IRAs wouldn’t be fulfilling enough for him, so he’s going to hit the road and do more public speaking, too.
“This has become a passion of mine born out of the numerous talks at schools, Rotary clubs, churches and nonprofits over the years as a meteorologist and media personality,” said Seith, who served as the chief meteorologist at KPLR-Channel 11 from 1999-2006 before moving off to the Dallas-Fort Worth area for another seven. “While some of my public speaking will revolve around wealth management, I’m hoping a good portion of it will involve topics like changes in the media business, meteorology and media careers, relevance and motivation.
“I feel I’m supposed to make this move. Like I really don’t have a choice. I got emotional when I left KSDK because I wasn’t just leaving the station. I was leaving a life that brought me through four different TV markets and more people’s lives than I can count. Gotta admit while I tried to be a blessing to those I ran across, I found I was the one who was blessed along the way.”
According to his Facebook page, he is single with a son, Jager Patrick, and a daughter, Marisol. And if you get nostalgic for those socks, you can always check out his Twitter page.
