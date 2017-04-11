Do you remember the name of this old grocery store?

Q: For the life of me, I cannot remember the original name of the Belleville grocery store on North Belt West where Shop ’n Save is now. I remember it even had koi fish ponds in the parking lot. I was in my teens at the time, and now I’m in my 50s. This is driving me crazy so please answer as soon as you can.
G.N., of Belleville
A: Wow, looks like I can add mental health services to the long list of benefits I provide. I know I’m showing my age, but I still remember when there were three major grocery stores within a block of each other on North High Street in downtown Belleville: Tri-City at 18-20, Kroger next door at 24 and Piggly Wiggly at 110, across from the old Moose Lodge.
Sadly, in the late 1950s, all three saw the handwriting on the wall. Belleville was expanding to the west, and the three grocers followed suit. Piggly Wiggly eventually opened a new store at 1611 West Main St. (now Family Video). Kroger started filling shelves at 4515 W. Main St., where Save-A-Lot is today. And it was Tri-City that opened its satellite store in about 1961 at 4201 North Belt West, where Shop ’n Save sits today.
Now, all of the originals are gone. Tri-City was the last to move out of downtown in about 1969, and, in April 1979, shoppers saw Shop ’n Save signs replace the familiar Tri-City logos on North Belt.
