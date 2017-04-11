This is why your BND isn’t folded evenly

Q: Why can’t you people fold your newspaper exactly in half? The top half always seems to extend beyond the bottom. This bothers me.
Leroy Carson, of Marissa
A: How much do you like getting your Target and Walgreens ads on Sunday?
If you’re like me, you likely enjoy leafing through them over a cup of hot chocolate, especially near Christmas. But I’m told now it would be far more difficult to deliver those ads unless our papers weren’t folded quite in half when they came off the press.
You see, we use a machine to stuff those folded newspapers with the proper inserts for each region. But to do its job, the machine has to briefly open up each freshly printed paper to dump the inserts in the middle. Allowing the top “half” to extend over the bottom enables the stuffer to easily grab that top half so that the paper can be opened for the inserts to be dropped in.
Otherwise we’d be back in the horse-and-buggy days of newspapering when inserts were stuffed by hand, and you can imagine what a tedious process that would be if you’re talking tens of thousands of papers. I can only hope this will help you appreciate efficiency over precision folds.
Today’s trivia
Which president appointed the most Supreme Court justices?
Answer to Sunday’s trivia: Among mammals, horses used to set the standard for requiring the least sleep — just shy of three hours a day. No longer. According to recent research in Africa, elephants show they can do just fine with two hours a sleep. In fact, they were found to even skip a night without needing naps the next day and slept most nights standing up.
Roger Schlueter: 618-239-2465, @RogerAnswer
Comments