This is how the National Weather Services measures rainfall

Q: When I was a kid, several neighbors had rain gauges tacked onto a fence post or deck railing. These looked like slender test tubes mounted on a vertical metal plate, similar to outdoor thermometers, with markings to indicate how many inches of rain had fallen. I’m assuming that gave a rough idea of rainfall, but how is it done scientifically? The second part of my question is more complicated: A lake in Edwardsville was purposely lowered to allow residents to repair their boat docks. By looking at the docks, I’m guessing the whole lake was dropped at least 2 feet; probably more. But over the last two weeks, in which our reported rainfall was given as a little over 4 inches, the lake has completely refilled. How would that be possible?
A: In this glorious age when nearly everything is displayed on devices ranging from GPS monitors to Fitbit watches, you’d think that the National Weather Service would have some fancy-schmancy rain-measuring technology involving computer chips controlled by Watson or Siri.
Well, surprise, surprise. They don’t. In fact, 2,500 years after the ancient Greeks wrote down history’s first known rainfall records, the folks at the NWS at St. Peters, Mo., tell me they monitor rainfall pretty much like your childhood neighbors. Oh, they’re probably more careful about how they set up their gauge and where they place it for better precision, but when it comes right down to it, it’s the tried-and-true method of putting out a simple container and then measuring the water that falls into it.
In the case of the NWS, it’s what they call an 8-inch standardized rain gauge, which they use at all of their so-called A-network climatological stations. In its simplest form, it’s nothing more than a large can with straight sides. At the top is a collector funnel, which channels the rain into a measuring tube much like the one your neighbors installed. If the tube fills up, the excess water drops into the overflow can in which the tube sits. In a large gauge, the tube can hold 2 inches of rain with an overall capacity of 20 inches with the overflow. A small gauge has a measuring tube that holds a half-inch with an overall capacity of 7 inches.
To measure the rainfall, you use a 2-foot-long laminated stick, which is black with white, easy-to-read marks every one-hundredth of an inch. You insert the stick into the measuring tube for an instant, remove it and see how far up the rain has “wet” the stick. Sounds like something Fred Flintstone would do, but these are the numbers the NWS uses.
Now if you’re looking for something a little higher up the scale, there’s the “tipping bucket” rain gauge, which is part of automated weather stations at many airports, the NWS tells me. In this gauge, rain falls into a 12-inch diameter open funnel. Once collected, the water drops into the tipping bucket, which consists of two tiny containers on a small seesaw.
When the rain starts, the bucket on the raised end of this seesaw is positioned under the funnel spout to collect the water. When this bucket collects one-hundredth of an inch, the seesaw tips and the empty bucket moves underneath the spout while the full bucket dumps its load into the container. This process continues throughout a storm, and each time a bucket is dumped, a sensor sends out a signal that another hundredth of an inch has fallen. When the storm ends, the number of signals emitted determines the rainfall total.
Believe it or not, though, this more complicated collector is probably somewhat less accurate for reasons I don’t have space for here, so apparently sometimes the old way still is best. For more details on the 8-inch SRG, go to www.weather.gov/iwx/coop_8inch.
As for your lake question, you likely will be surprised by the findings meteorologist Mike Moss made 10 years ago during a stormy period at WRAL-TV in Raleigh, N.C. He found that not all 1-inch rainfalls are created equal when it comes to filling a lake. For example, the response to a heavy downpour is different than, say, an inch over two or three days. It also depends on the size of the watershed feeding the lake and whether the ground in that watershed is extremely hard or extremely saturated, which would send more water into the lake. Other climactic phenomena may influence the rise as well.
What he found during a period of abnormally heavy rain was that one nearby lake rose 5.3 inches for every inch of rain while another rose 6.8 inches. So a 2-foot rise during that recent 4-inch deluge may not be too far out of line.
