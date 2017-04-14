This is what happened to U.S. Route 460

Q: Whatever happened to U.S. Route 460, and when did they build Frank Scott Parkway?
A: Are you still getting your kicks on Route 66?
Probably not — at least, not officially. Even though it was once called the Mother Road and the Main Street of America, the legendary highway of TV, movies and song no longer exists except for the decorative historic markers that keep its romantic memory alive in various spots along its 2,500-mile route from Chicago to Santa Monica, Calif.
Why? It became antiquated, a quaint two-lane back street left in the dust by Dwight Eisenhower’s Interstate Highway System. What was once the pride of the U.S. road system was officially removed from the U.S. Highway System in 1985. Now, you’ll find segments designated only as Historic Route 66 or as (insert state name) Route 66.
That’s what happens to highways that fall into disuse because they have been supplanted by a nearby interstate. They are decommissioned by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials, and they wind up either being demolished or their upkeep is taken over by a state or county government.
In a nutshell, that’s what happened to U.S. 460 in our area. After the Poplar Street Bridge began carrying traffic over the Mississippi on I-64 and I-55/70, commuters no longer had to battle the tedious maze from the MacArthur Bridge and through those horrible trains in East St. Louis just to finally enjoy the short stretch of four-lane joy from basically Alorton to Eckert’s Country Store. So, on Nov. 15, 1975, the AASHTO decommissioned U.S. 460 from St. Louis to the Indiana line, and Illinois designated it as Illinois 15. Eight months later, much the same was done with the stretch from Evansville, Indiana, to Frankfort, Kentucky.
But if you want to relive old memories, you still can. What’s left of U.S. 460 picks up just east of Frankfort, Ky., and runs 655 miles east to Norfolk, Va.
As for Frank Scott Parkway, the road named after the first enlisted man in the U.S. armed forces to die in an aircraft accident, construction started in 1998, and most of it opened in May 2001 followed finally on Sept. 1, 2001, by the 2.4-mile stretch from Hartman Lane to Cross Street in Shiloh. Now work could begin in a few months to widen Frank Scott East to four lanes from Illinois 159 to North Green Mount Road. Eventually a two-lane extension from Cross Street in Shiloh to Illinois 158 is expected to be constructed as well. Work to widen the intersections at Old Collinsville, Hartman Lane and North Green Mount has been ongoing.
Happy trails.
