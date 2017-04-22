Two women can claim to the be the first to win the Boston Marathon

Q: One of your paper’s recent stories stated that in 1967 Kathrine Switzer was the first woman to finish the Boston Marathon. Then in the very next paragraph it said Bobbi Gibb was the first woman to finish in 1966. Do you people read your stories before publishing them?

T.C., of Belleville

A: I can’t find the exact story you’re referring to, but, as strange as it may sound, both statements are correct if certain qualifications were included.

Until 1971, women could not compete in the Boston Marathon, so a few entered without registering and hoped they wouldn’t be caught. It is believed that Gibb, running as a so-called “bandit,” was the first such woman to finish a Boston marathon in 1966 in 3:21:40.

In 1967, Kathrine Switzer successfully registered for the race by using her initials, knowing she would have been automatically rejected had she written “Kathrine.” When an official tried to yank her out of the race, her boyfriend pushed him to the ground and Kathrine went right on running. So, wearing bib number 261, she became the first officially registered woman to finish the marathon. Still, her time of 4:20 was nearly an hour behind Gibb, who is now recognized as the women’s winner from 1966 through 1968.

Last year, Gibb was the marathon’s grand marshal, and the women’s winner, Ethiopia’s Atsede Baysa, gave Gibb her trophy to honor her pioneering runs. This year, Switzer, now 70, celebrated the 50th anniversary of her first run by running the 26 miles and 385 yards in 4:41:31 — just 21 minutes slower than when she was 20! Also, the Boston Athletic Association announced it was retiring her historic bib No. 261.

Today’s trivia

Which major fast-food chain was the first to offer a drive-thru window with an intercom?

Answer to Saturday’s trivia: Did you realize that at least two old Wild West legends were born in Illinois? Wild Bill Hickok, famous for supposedly holding the dead man’s hand of eights and aces when he was shot and killed in Deadwood, was born James Buster Hickok on May 27, 1837, in Homer, which is now Troy Grove. Just a few years earlier, famed lawman and O.K. Corral protagonist Wyatt Earp came into the world on March 19, 1848, in Monmouth. (Some pinpoint it to 406 S. 3rd St., but this is disputed.) He would have a more peaceful death, succumbing to chronic cystitis in L.A. shortly before his 81st birthday in in 1929.