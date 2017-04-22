Thinking about donating your car? It’s not that great of a deal.

Q: Now that we’re being bombarded again by those Kars4Kids ads (among other charities) begging us to donate our cars, it made me wonder: Is giving away old cars common? Do charities make a lot of money on them?
Donald Miles, of Collinsville
A: Don’t those ads just make you feel all warm and gooey inside?
Why, by simply having a charity haul off that unwanted clunker from your backyard, you might help a disabled vet find a job, cure someone of cancer or inspire a disadvantaged kid to become president. I can feel the tears of joy welling.
Before you reach for the Kleenex, though, I’d like to offer a few facts that might make you grab for your high blood pressure medicine instead. Study after study has found donating used cars is a poor means of raising money for many charities and in the past has been a lousy deal for the American taxpayer.
In fact, the people who often profit most from your generosity are the middlemen — the publicity companies who help charities run their campaigns. That’s why such organizations as the American Institute of Philanthropy urge donors to investigate just what percentage of a car’s so-called worth will wind up in the charity’s coffers. They say it’s best if you give the car to a group that will use it rather than sell it. Or, better yet, sell it yourself and donate the money you receive to the charity. It may provide more money than the car would.
It’s a shame considering how many people heed these ads’ siren song and give away their cars, thinking charities will reap hundreds of dollars. In the last few years, you may be surprised that about a million Americans do donate their unwanted wheels annually. And, according to one study by the AIP, there are 4,300 charities with revenues of more than $100,000 that accept these cars.
But in many cases, charities receive less than half of the car’s stated value. Often it’s just a few cents on the dollar. Why? Just take a look at even an upstanding organization like Goodwill. According to its car-donation FAQ page on the Internet, “All of the money from the resale of your donated vehicle goes to Goodwill for use in supporting its many mission-focused programs.”
Then comes the “however.”
“However, Goodwill pays a management fee to National Charity Services to handle the operations of the vehicle donation program. This fee covers the cost of vehicle towing, auction and sale of the vehicles and parts as well as the administrative costs associated with management of the program.”
These fees and expenses sometimes can eat up most of your car’s worth, according to a study done earlier this year by Terri Sforza for the Orange County, Calif., Register. Here are just a few of her examples: Automotive Recovery Services of Westchester, Ill., processed donations worth $6.5 million for the National Veterans Service Fund in Darien, Conn., but the charity received only $1.2 million, about 18 percent. Cars worth more than $2 million were given to Tampa-based Vetmade, but only $91,000 — 4.5 percent — made it to the charity. In Fullerton, Calif., Faith’s Hope Foundation saw only $3,000 trickle in from nearly $600,000 in donations.
In 2003, the Government Accountability Office found that American taxpayers were getting the driveshaft, too. It found one taxpayer took a $2,915 deduction for a Mercury station wagon, but it wound up selling for $30, leaving the charity with a $130 loss. A 1991 Ford Crown Victoria garnered a $3,100 deduction but the car sold for $300, leaving the charity with $165. Fortunately, new legislation in 2004 tried to tighten these rules.
Still, the AIP urges people to give cars to charities that utilize them, such as delivering meals, transporting the elderly or training mechanics. Otherwise, do your homework because some charities are better stewards of your donation than others. Sforza’s research found that the American Cancer Society of Atlanta received 82 percent of its donated cars’ worth. Other good examples were the St. Vincent de Paul Society in Maryland Heights, Mo., ($1.1 million of $1.4 million or 74 percent) and the National Kidney Foundation (69 percent).
Today’s trivia
Which major fast-food chain was the first to offer a drive-thru window with an intercom?
Answer to Saturday’s trivia: Did you realize that at least two old Wild West legends were born in Illinois? Wild Bill Hickok, famous for supposedly holding the dead man’s hand of eights and aces when he was shot and killed in Deadwood, was born James Buster Hickok on May 27, 1837, in Homer, which is now Troy Grove. Just a few years earlier, famed lawman and O.K. Corral protagonist Wyatt Earp came into the world on March 19, 1848, in Monmouth. (Some pinpoint it to 406 S. 3rd St., but this is disputed.) He would have a more peaceful death, succumbing to chronic cystitis in L.A. shortly before his 81st birthday in in 1929.
Roger Schlueter
