Get to know Melania Trump, the second foreign-born first lady

Q: Could you give me a thorough biography of our first lady, Melania Trump? Where was she born? Where did she go to school? When did she become a citizen? How did she meet her husband?
Tom Hurlburt, of St. Jacob
A: Like father, like son. Two times over, I suppose you could say.
Just as papa Fred fell head over heels for a young Scottish immigrant, son Donald has been smitten by not one but two foreign ladies — first Czech model Ivana Zeinickova (from 1977 to 1992) and now Yugoslavian native Melania Knavs.
She celebrated her 47th birthday Wednesday, having been born in 1970 in Novo Mesto in the southeast corner of Slovenia, which broke away from Yugoslavia in 1991. According to an extensive GQ profile, her father, Viktor, managed a government-run vehicle manufacturing company while her mother, Amalija, worked as a patternmaker for Jutranjka, a children’s clothing company.
She spent her earliest years in Sevnica, a town of about 5,000. She has a sister, Ines, and a half-brother, whom she reportedly has never met from a prior relationship involving her father.
“She was an angel,” Mirjana Jelancic, who is now the principal of the grade school that she and Melania attended as girls, told ABC. “She was a very good student.
But when Melania and her sister reached high-school age, the family moved to the Slovenian capital of Ljubljana. There, she attended the Secondary School of Design and Photography and also studied at the University of Ljubljana for a year before dropping out. She says she speaks six languages: English, French, Italian, German and Serbo-Croation along with her native Slovene.
Being a deft linquist is easy to understand considering her major claim to fame (besides being first lady, of course): modeling. It was a talent she displayed at age 5, according to Parenting.com, and blossomed into doing commercials at age 16. Two years later, the 5-foot-11 Melania signed with a Milan modeling agency and, at 22, was runner-up in Jana Magazine’s “Look of the Year” contest, which promised the winners international modeling contracts.
Melania made the most of that prize. She modeled for fashion houses in Milan and Paris and eventually changed her name from Knavs to the German Knauss. Then in 1996, she moved to New York, earning a series of one-year H-1B work visas. She quickly took a huge bite out of the Big Apple with cover shots on New York Magazine, Allure and In Style Weddings along with Harper’s Bazaar in Bulgaria, GQ in the U.K. and Vanity Fair in Italy. She also was featured as a bikini model in the 2000 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue (which, of course, are easily found now on the Internet).
By this time, though, Melania and the Donald had become a hot social item. According to the New Yorker account, the two met at a Fashion Week party in New York in September 1998, more than a year after Trump had separated from his second wife, Marla Maples. Trump had attended the party with another date, so Melania reportedly refused to give him her phone number. No problem — he gave her his. The cold shoulder quickly heated up. Soon, they were discussing their mutual attraction with Howard Stern and, in 2000, Melania appeared with him as he briefly campaigned for the presidential nomination on the Reform Party ticket.
“We literally have never had an argument — forget about the word ‘fight’ ” Trump told Larry King in 2005. “We just are very compatible. We get along.”
After a six-year relationship, they became engaged in 2004, by which time Melania had obtained her green card as a model with “extraordinary ability.” They tied the knot Jan. 22, 2005, during an Anglican service at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla. Her Dior wedding dress reportedly cost $200,000, having required some 500 hours of work for the ornamentation alone. The reception for the couple — Donald, then 58, and Melania, 34 — was, of course, at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort with A-listers ranging from Barbara Walters, Shaquille O’Neal and the Clintons to Billy Joel, who sang “Just the Way You Are.”
Since then, she earned her U.S. citizenship in 2006 and gave birth to their son, Barron William Trump, on March 20, 2006. She also has suffered a couple of embarrassing moments — first for falsely stating on her website that she held a degree in architecture and design from the University of Ljubljana and then for claiming to have written her Republican National Convention speech that seemed to plagiarize a paragraph from Michelle Obama’s 2008 speech.
But now as the nation’s second foreign-born (the first was Louisa Catherine Johnson Adams, wife of President John Quincy Adams) and first naturalized first lady, she is ready to help her husband fulfill his job as the nation’s chief executive.
“I encouraged him because I know what he will do and what he can do for America,” she told ABC in 2015. “He loves the American people and he wants to help them.”
Today’s trivia
What aviation feat did Calbraith Perry Rodgers finally accomplish on Nov. 5, 1911?
Answer to Wednesday’s trivia: The next time you sing “The Little Drummer Boy” at Christmas, you might want to think of Edward Black. He was just 8 years old when he was recruited as a drummer boy for the 21st Indiana Infantry, making him arguably the youngest serving soldier in the American Civil War. After joining his company on July 24, 1861, he was captured at the Battle of Baton Rouge but was freed when the city fell and discharged in September 1862. He then re-enlisted the following February and served with the 1st Indiana Heavy Artillery. He made it safely through the war but died at age 19 in 1872 and was buried alongside his twin brother, Edwin, who had died as an infant. Today, Black’s drum can be seen at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.
Roger Schlueter: 618-239-2465, @RogerAnswer
Comments