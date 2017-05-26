The word ‘the’ is getting the short shrift

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:29 New Belleville Walmart may not open until 2019 Pause 6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded. 1:26 Waterloo baseball beats Columbia in regional semifinal 2:18 Kindergarteners treat moms to Mother's Day 'spa day' 2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals 4:57 Belleville City Clerk Dallas Cook discusses public safety ahead of mayoral election 2:08 Is cursive still relevant? 0:40 Maroons rally for five runs with two out in seventh 0:30 Little girl thinks student 'going prom' is a princess 1:12 New St. Jacob Village Hall ground-breaking Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email In Raleigh, N.C., a little girl couldn't stop staring at who she thought was a real-life princess. Kwani Taylor was posing for a picture before going to prom when the little girl spotted her. Since being posted April 30, the video of the interaction between the two has reportedly gotten millions of views as of May 12. The question is, was she "going prom" or "going to the prom"? Alexa Ard / McClatchy Tee Taylor, Facebook

In Raleigh, N.C., a little girl couldn't stop staring at who she thought was a real-life princess. Kwani Taylor was posing for a picture before going to prom when the little girl spotted her. Since being posted April 30, the video of the interaction between the two has reportedly gotten millions of views as of May 12. The question is, was she "going prom" or "going to the prom"? Alexa Ard / McClatchy Tee Taylor, Facebook