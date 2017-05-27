No, Jeffrey Tambor is not playing the Grim Reaper in that Spectrum commercial

Q: My daughter and I have a disagreement about the Evil Commute commercial for Spectrum. In it, the Grim Reaper, the Mummy, the Werewolf and a mad scientist are riding a train back to the ’burbs, when the Reaper gets a frantic text from his kids complaining that a storm is wiping out their TV reception. I say that the Grim Reaper is played by Jeffrey Tambor. My daughter says no way. Who is right?
A: Sorry, but as the Reaper might say, your daughter has you dead to rights.
While the actor certainly bears a strong resemblance to the popular comedic actor, it’s another example of looks being deceiving. Although they say they cannot divulge the actor’s name, the folks at O Positive, the agency that dreamed up the spot tht has Mother Nature raining on the Reaper family’s satellite dish parade, assured me “with 100 percent certainty” that it is not Mr. Tambor.
“I would have made sure I would have been on the set for that,” the O Positive rep told me, chuckling.
A further Internet search turned up only a Tobias Jelenik starring as the Mummy, so I suspect the man playing the Reaper is equally unfamiliar. Looks like you have some work to do again on your father-knows-best creds.
Today’s trivia
What famous painter/sculptor of Old West scenes is honored with a museum in tiny Ogdensburg, N.Y.?
Answer to Saturday’s trivia: On Aug. 18, 1868, French astronomer Jules Janssen was taking a spectrograph of the sun during a solar eclipse when he noticed something odd — a bright yellow line with a wavelength of 587.49 nanometers. He, however, assumed it was an indication of sodium, an element which had been discovered and named decades before. But when English astronomer Norman Lockyer found the same line two months later, he concluded that it was an element that had never been found on Earth. He and English chemist Edward Frankland named it helium after Helios, Greek god of the sun. Thus, it became the first and only element in the periodic table discovered someplace other than Earth, according to popular astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson. It wasn’t until 1903 that scientists realized the nonflammable substance could be captured as a byproduct of natural gas drilling. It eventually replaced flammable hydrogen in dirigibles and zeppelins.
