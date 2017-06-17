Niribu makes a fun story, but it’s not real

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:07 Astronomers discover new earth-sized planet Pause 1:11 Donald Trump sworn in as the 45th president of the United States 1:57 Rep. Shimkus reflects on Congressional Baseball Game 1:10 Girls race cardboard boats, or are they duct tape boats? 8:20 Inside BND's coverage of James T. Hodgkinson congressional shooting 1:41 McDonald's is now serving tiny cups of guacamole 1:30 See a garden 30 years in the making this weekend in Edwardsville 2:04 TC's Treats brings Philly-style water ice to O'Fallon 0:31 Fatal accident on Mississippi Avenue in Sauget 0:13 Emergency crews on scene of fatal Mississippi Avenue car crash Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email A new Earth-sized planet, named Proxima b, has been discovered by a team of astronomers using the European Southern Observatory's 3.6 meter telescope in La Silla, Chile, as well as multiple other telescopes around the globe. The planet is orbiting in the habitable zone around Proxima Centauri, the Earth's closest neighboring star aside from the sun. This video shows a representation of Proxima b's location and appearance. NASA Planetquest via Facebook

