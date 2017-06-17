Does Donald Trump have a locator chip implanted in him? The Secret Service won’t say

Q: A lady in the office said she heard that the president, vice president and speaker of the house have had a chip implanted somewhere under their skin so if they are ever taken hostage they will know where they are being held by the chip. True or office rumor?
Mary, of Carlinville
A: Sorry, but while I have a hard time imagining President Trump allowing anyone to put anything under his hide, I can’t say for sure and the Secret Service certainly wouldn’t comment on it. All they would need is for word to get out for kidnappers to start filleting our top leaders like Hannibal Lecter in “Silence of the Lambs” to remove the bug. On the whole, though, I’m skeptical.
However, last summer, the DailyMail.com reported that the U.S. Navy was drawing up a policy to deal with soldiers who may have had such a chip implanted. It also reported that the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency is working on microchips that can be implanted into soldiers’ brains to make them more resilient to warfare.
Today’s trivia
Trivia books will be gathering dust as I take a three-week break in the action. See you back here July 12.
Answer to Saturday’s trivia: Songwriter Jimmy Webb was barely 19 when the Supremes made the first commercial recording of one of his tunes — “My Christmas Tree” on their 1965 “Merry Christmas” album. You may not remember that one, but you most likely know many of those that soon followed: “By the Time I Get to Phoenix,” “Up, Up and Away,” “MacArthur Park” and “Wichita Lineman,” just to scratch the surface. As a result, Webb was just 39 years old when he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in January 1986, making him the youngest such honoree ever. Now 70, he earned the Hall of Fame’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 1993 and its Johnny Mercer Award in 2003 and served as its chairman emeritus from 2010 to 2014. As a fitting tribute, Glenn Campbell’s farewell album just released is entitled “Adios,” which has Webb’s “Adios” as its final track. Webb also recently released an autobiography, “The Cake and the Rain: A Memoir.”
Roger Schlueter: 618-239-2465, @RogerAnswer
Comments