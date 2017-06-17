Does Donald Trump have a locator chip implanted in him? The Secret Service won’t say

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:07 Astronomers discover new earth-sized planet Pause 1:11 Donald Trump sworn in as the 45th president of the United States 1:57 Rep. Shimkus reflects on Congressional Baseball Game 1:10 Girls race cardboard boats, or are they duct tape boats? 8:20 Inside BND's coverage of James T. Hodgkinson congressional shooting 1:41 McDonald's is now serving tiny cups of guacamole 1:30 See a garden 30 years in the making this weekend in Edwardsville 2:04 TC's Treats brings Philly-style water ice to O'Fallon 0:31 Fatal accident on Mississippi Avenue in Sauget 0:13 Emergency crews on scene of fatal Mississippi Avenue car crash Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Donald Trump takes to the oath of office to become the 45th president of the United States. YouTube/Trump Inaugural

Donald Trump takes to the oath of office to become the 45th president of the United States. YouTube/Trump Inaugural