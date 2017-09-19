You’ll have to wait to see the newest Sculpture in the City additions. Here’s why.

Q: I’ve made it a mission in life to photograph every piece of sculpture that has been installed in Belleville. Where can I find the pieces purchased after the 2016 and 2017 Art on the Square exhibitions? Thanks to you, I have the rest.
W.L., of Belleville
A: Remember the age-old proverb “all things come to those who wait”? Looks like you’ll have to keep that in mind again for a little while, according to Dede Farquhar, who was one of the driving forces behind the creation of Art on the Square and now directs the show’s Sculpture in the City program.
Many of the pieces that you’re in quest of are slated to be placed in and around Belleville City Hall, Farquhar told me. But because the building is still in the final stages of a major renovation, the artwork is currently in mothballs as it awaits the completion of displays cases and other work to show it off properly. In the meantime, if you haven’t seen it, Farquhar suggests taking a stroll through Bicentennial Park at 4811 Belleville Crossing, where you’ll find “Pause for Reflection” near the playground. It’s a new piece of a fox studying its image in a pool of water. I trust you’ve already shot Andrew Carson’s colorful kinetic sculpture that was added to the new Belleville police station in June.
For those still unaware of it, Art on the Square created the Sculpture in the City program in 2007 to encourage individuals, families, groups and corporations to buy sculptures at the renowned art show and then donate them to the city for installation in public places. In its first decade, the program has resulted in more than 40 sculptures donated to the city and has led to an annual Sculpture in the City spring tour.
