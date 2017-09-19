This is why Emily Pritchard isn’t anchoring KMOV’s morning broadcast anymore

Q: What has happened to Emily Pritchard in the morning at KMOV-TV, Channel 4? I was really starting to enjoy her with my morning coffee and suddenly she was replaced by Marissa Hollowed.
A: I hope this doesn’t make you choke on your scrambled eggs, but your morning news goddess was always meant to be a temporary fix after Emily Rau left the station in the lurch by quitting suddenly in March.
In June, KMOV finally decided on Hollowed, who had been working at KMIZ-TV in Columbia, Mo., as Rau’s replacement on the morning anchor desk. She joined the team in mid-July, at which time Pritchard returned to her previous job of both reporting and anchoring the station’s weekend news.
If you didn’t know, Pritchard is a Waynesville, Mo., native and a Mizzou grad who comes to St. Louis after stints in South Bend, Ind., and Sacramento, Calif., according to her station bio. A lover of sports, she covered Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis along with Notre Dame’s undefeated football team in 2012 and has herself competed in the Chicago and Philadelphia marathons. She also has deep Missouri roots — her great-great-great-grandfather Lorenzo Pritchard served in the Civil War at Jefferson Barracks.
