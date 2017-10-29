The flag is being displayed correctly at Belleville City Hall

More Videos 3:09 East St. Louis football cruises to first-round playoff victory Pause 2:09 Althoff football romps past Carterville 1:10 Althoff football plays first game in new stadium 0:57 Railroad crossing safety 3:01 Property taxes higher in poor community? Yes, depending on your house. 1:05 How do you get a perfect score on the ACT? 1:37 Learn the mission of this annual wiffle ball tournament 2:47 Award-winning Latin teacher puts his students ahead of studies 1:04 Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney 4:57 How to help save the pollinators vital to our food supply Video Link copy Embed Code copy

American flag etiquette with U.S. Marines Many American's are unaware that there are laws in regards to the American flag that can be found in detail in the United States Code. The flag code is a guide to encourage proper respect for the national ensign, although is has no provision for enforcement.

