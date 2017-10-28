The origin of ‘more than one way to skin a cat’ goes back to 1600s

More Videos 0:33 Triad coach after playoff football loss to Peoria Richwoods Pause 1:20 Cases of carbon monoxide poisoning rise when temperatures drop 0:57 Railroad crossing safety 1:41 Making the decision to commute 3:01 Property taxes higher in poor community? Yes, depending on your house. 1:05 How do you get a perfect score on the ACT? 1:04 Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney 1:10 More jobs available in the metro-east 3:04 Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School 0:31 Bruce Rauner campaign video: Thanks, Mike! Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Cat gets very rare prosthetic legs Vincent the cat was brought into the Story County Animal Shelter with injured hind legs. He later ended up at Iowa State veterinary hospital, where Dr. Mary Sarah Bergh and veterinary orthopedics company BioMedtrix, decided to design implants that could be inserted into the femur bones of Vincent's legs and come out through the skin. Dr. Bergh estimates fewer than 25 animals in the world have ever had a similar surgery. Vincent walks around well now and his back legs will continue to be lengthened until they are as long as his front legs. Vincent the cat was brought into the Story County Animal Shelter with injured hind legs. He later ended up at Iowa State veterinary hospital, where Dr. Mary Sarah Bergh and veterinary orthopedics company BioMedtrix, decided to design implants that could be inserted into the femur bones of Vincent's legs and come out through the skin. Dr. Bergh estimates fewer than 25 animals in the world have ever had a similar surgery. Vincent walks around well now and his back legs will continue to be lengthened until they are as long as his front legs. Iowa State University

Vincent the cat was brought into the Story County Animal Shelter with injured hind legs. He later ended up at Iowa State veterinary hospital, where Dr. Mary Sarah Bergh and veterinary orthopedics company BioMedtrix, decided to design implants that could be inserted into the femur bones of Vincent's legs and come out through the skin. Dr. Bergh estimates fewer than 25 animals in the world have ever had a similar surgery. Vincent walks around well now and his back legs will continue to be lengthened until they are as long as his front legs. Iowa State University