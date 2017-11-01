Currently, there’s no effort to raise money for a new Belleville pool

More Videos 1:19 The Martyrs of Charity from Ruma Pause 1:40 Demolition of Belleville swimming pool 1:41 Making the decision to commute 1:02 IHOP temporarily closes in Belleville 0:12 Breese police seek ID of man in surveillance video 1:04 Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney 0:39 Mobile home burns, displacing family 1:52 Former East St. Louis receiver Jeff Thomas talks about his big game for Miami vs. UNC 0:47 Police give update on Sunday night shooting in Belleville 1:57 Granite City's sophomore QB is the BND Athlete of the Week Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Demolition of Belleville swimming pool In this file video from 2015, workers began demolition of the old Belleville municipal swimming pool. Mayor Mark Eckert said it was "sad." In this file video from 2015, workers began demolition of the old Belleville municipal swimming pool. Mayor Mark Eckert said it was "sad." News-Democrat

In this file video from 2015, workers began demolition of the old Belleville municipal swimming pool. Mayor Mark Eckert said it was "sad." News-Democrat