More Videos

Hofbrauhaus to open next year 0:35

Hofbrauhaus to open next year

Pause
Get a look inside the new Peacock Bakery and Cafe 1:38

Get a look inside the new Peacock Bakery and Cafe

Art teacher says serious concussion made her a better mom, mentor 4:51

Art teacher says serious concussion made her a better mom, mentor

Illinois student talks about saving money out of state 1:46

Illinois student talks about saving money out of state

Hofbrauhaus eyes 2018 opening 0:44

Hofbrauhaus eyes 2018 opening

Queen of Hearts raffles take Southern Illinois by storm 2:52

Queen of Hearts raffles take Southern Illinois by storm

Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women 1:28

Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 1:37

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library

Belleville aldermen vote to make expiring sales tax permanent 1:15

Belleville aldermen vote to make expiring sales tax permanent

Tommy Pham reaches 20-20 club for season 2:57

Tommy Pham reaches 20-20 club for season

  • Ameren containment tent moved

    Five more moves of massive tent are projected until site fully cleaned up in mid-2018.

Five more moves of massive tent are projected until site fully cleaned up in mid-2018. Tim Vizer tvizer@bnd.com
Five more moves of massive tent are projected until site fully cleaned up in mid-2018. Tim Vizer tvizer@bnd.com
Answer Man

Answer Man

Got questions? You've come to the right place

Answer Man

This is why Richland Creek was temporarily diverted in Belleville

By Roger Schlueter

rschlueter@bnd.com

November 21, 2017 10:18 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

Q: Can you tell me how and why they diverted Richland Creek in Belleville?

C.A., of Belleville

A: I assume you mean the diversion related to the ongoing cleanup of the old Belleville Gas Light & Coke Co. site in the 600 block of West Main from Main south to West Lincoln.

As you probably know, Ameren is spending a reported $35 million on a three-year project to decontaminate an area that was polluted with tar and ash during operations more than a century ago. According to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, the pollution significantly affected the creekbed and east bank of Richland Creek, so the creek has had to be diverted to a new channel on the west side of the old company’s property. When the work is done, the original channel will be restored.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“It will be the same route,” Brian Martin, Ameren’s consulting environmental scientist, told us. “But it will have a more stable bank than it does now. It will be riprapped and all cleaned up.”

Today’s trivia

What Ivy League college began as a school to educate Indians?

Answer to Sunday’s trivia: Officially, the northernmost land battle involving the Confederate Army during the Civil War occurred on July 26, 1863, when Union forces finally squelched a raid by Brig. Gen. John Hunt Morgan near Salineville in east central Ohio. However, on Oct. 19, 1864, a group of raiders apparently connected to the Confederate Secret Service swooped down from Canada to rob three banks in St. Albans, Vt., of $208,000. The group was caught (but freed) in Canada, which returned the $88,000 it recovered to the banks. As a consequence, the officially neutral Canadians turned against the Confederacy, and no more raids were staged. Technically, the northernmost battle may have taken place at sea across the Atlantic in the battle of Cherbourg, France, where the USS Kearsarge sank the CSS Alabama in a mano a mano encounter on June 19, 1864.

Roger Schlueter: 618-239-2465, @RogerAnswer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Hofbrauhaus to open next year 0:35

Hofbrauhaus to open next year

Pause
Get a look inside the new Peacock Bakery and Cafe 1:38

Get a look inside the new Peacock Bakery and Cafe

Art teacher says serious concussion made her a better mom, mentor 4:51

Art teacher says serious concussion made her a better mom, mentor

Illinois student talks about saving money out of state 1:46

Illinois student talks about saving money out of state

Hofbrauhaus eyes 2018 opening 0:44

Hofbrauhaus eyes 2018 opening

Queen of Hearts raffles take Southern Illinois by storm 2:52

Queen of Hearts raffles take Southern Illinois by storm

Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women 1:28

Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 1:37

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library

Belleville aldermen vote to make expiring sales tax permanent 1:15

Belleville aldermen vote to make expiring sales tax permanent

Tommy Pham reaches 20-20 club for season 2:57

Tommy Pham reaches 20-20 club for season

  • Get a look inside the new Peacock Bakery and Cafe

    Peacock Bakery and Cafe had its first day open at its new location on Nov. 16. The bakery expanded its operations into what used to be known as House of Plenty, located at 802 9th St. in Highland, Illinois. The bakery is now serving breakfast and lunch.

Get a look inside the new Peacock Bakery and Cafe

View More Video