This is why Richland Creek was temporarily diverted in Belleville

Q: Can you tell me how and why they diverted Richland Creek in Belleville?
C.A., of Belleville
A: I assume you mean the diversion related to the ongoing cleanup of the old Belleville Gas Light & Coke Co. site in the 600 block of West Main from Main south to West Lincoln.
As you probably know, Ameren is spending a reported $35 million on a three-year project to decontaminate an area that was polluted with tar and ash during operations more than a century ago. According to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, the pollution significantly affected the creekbed and east bank of Richland Creek, so the creek has had to be diverted to a new channel on the west side of the old company’s property. When the work is done, the original channel will be restored.
“It will be the same route,” Brian Martin, Ameren’s consulting environmental scientist, told us. “But it will have a more stable bank than it does now. It will be riprapped and all cleaned up.”
Today’s trivia
What Ivy League college began as a school to educate Indians?
Answer to Sunday’s trivia: Officially, the northernmost land battle involving the Confederate Army during the Civil War occurred on July 26, 1863, when Union forces finally squelched a raid by Brig. Gen. John Hunt Morgan near Salineville in east central Ohio. However, on Oct. 19, 1864, a group of raiders apparently connected to the Confederate Secret Service swooped down from Canada to rob three banks in St. Albans, Vt., of $208,000. The group was caught (but freed) in Canada, which returned the $88,000 it recovered to the banks. As a consequence, the officially neutral Canadians turned against the Confederacy, and no more raids were staged. Technically, the northernmost battle may have taken place at sea across the Atlantic in the battle of Cherbourg, France, where the USS Kearsarge sank the CSS Alabama in a mano a mano encounter on June 19, 1864.
Roger Schlueter: 618-239-2465, @RogerAnswer
