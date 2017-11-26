Yes, you need to rinse your recycling. No, it doesn’t have to shine.

More Videos 0:13 Many contribute to Belleville East Thanksgiving Tournament win Pause 2:27 Where does your recycling go? 2:41 How to cook a championship steak according to a grill master 4:51 Art teacher says serious concussion made her a better mom, mentor 2:01 Santa arrives in Belleville 3:04 Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School 1:10 Highland football coach focuses on next playoff game 1:34 Alton beats O'Fallon at Tip-Off Classic 2:57 Tommy Pham reaches 20-20 club for season 2:40 Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Where does your recycling go? From bins to Budweisers and back: Follow a can of recycling's journey from a Wichita curbside to Hutchinson County, where its contents are sorted, packaged, and sold for reuse. From bins to Budweisers and back: Follow a can of recycling's journey from a Wichita curbside to Hutchinson County, where its contents are sorted, packaged, and sold for reuse. John Albert The Wichita Eagle

From bins to Budweisers and back: Follow a can of recycling's journey from a Wichita curbside to Hutchinson County, where its contents are sorted, packaged, and sold for reuse. John Albert The Wichita Eagle