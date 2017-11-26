The older you are, the more well-done your meat should be

Q: A friend of mine swears she read that well-done meat provides better nutrition for older people than meat less well-cooked. Did she read that correctly?
C.L., of New Athens
A: You can steak your life on it, according to Dr. Didier Remond at France’s University of Clermont Averge.
He fed 10 men ages 70 to 82 two beef dishes. One had been cooked at about 130 degrees for five minutes while the other had been roasted for 30 minutes at 195. When their blood was tested during a seven-hour interval after the meal, researchers found that amino acids from the well-done meat entered the bloodstream faster and in greater quantities than those eating the rare meat. This was not found to be true in a similar study on younger subjects.
“Since the loss of muscle mass can be a serious problem in the elderly, these results should provide an additional means of providing necessary protein and insuring that it is used as efficiently as possible,” concluded Dr. Ruth Kava, senior nutrition fellow for the American Council on Science and Health.
Today’s trivia
What does the Madison Buffalo Jump State Monument near Bozeman, Mont., commemorate?
Answer to Sunday’s trivia: They probably weren’t on a roll (so to speak), but the Chinese apparently were the first documented people to use toilet tissue. As early as 589, Yan Zhitui wrote, “Paper on which there are quotations or commentaries from the Five Classics or the names of sages I dare not use for toilet purposes.” In 851, an Arab traveller to China remarked, “ ... (the Chinese) do not wash themselves with water when they have done their necessities, but they only wipe themselves with paper.” By the early 1300s, people in modern-day Zhejiang province were turning out 10 million packages of 1,000 to 10,000 sheets every year, according to Joseph Needham’s “Science and Civilization in China.”
Roger Schlueter: 618-239-2465, @RogerAnswer
