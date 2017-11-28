Here’s what happens to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons, floats and costumes

1:31 Jalen Hodge sparks O’Fallon win Pause

2:02 What do public employees make compared to you?

2:57 Tommy Pham reaches 20-20 club for season

2:40 Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed

2:41 How to cook a championship steak according to a grill master

1:34 Alton beats O'Fallon at Tip-Off Classic

3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

0:27 Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch

0:13 Many contribute to Belleville East Thanksgiving Tournament win