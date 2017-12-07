A successful knee surgery doesn’t mean you’ll be good as new

Q: We constantly hear about athletes having knee surgery but returning to play seemingly as good as new. Being the mother of three kids who play soccer and football, I’m wondering if there are any lasting repercussions.
A: Dr. Mininder Kocher, a Harvard Medical School professor, recently told the New York Times that it was “like a dirty little secret”: His soon-to-be-released study found that even teens and young adults who tear a tendon or ligament in their knees have a better than 50 percent chance of developing “significant” arthritis in that joint within 10 years.
That means the number of athletes reaching for their bottles of aspirin, Advil or stronger pain meds likely will be soaring in the future. Kocher found that in 2004, about 500 operations to repair torn anterior cruciate ligaments were performed on adolescents at the 26 hospitals he surveyed. In 2014, that number had climbed to more than 2,500.
“It’s not that anyone is covering up,” he told the Times. “It’s just that it’s not well-known.”
