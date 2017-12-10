UPS delivery drivers are supposed to ring your doorbell when they leave a package

More Videos 1:30 Belleville East boys get road win at Columbia Pause 0:32 Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words' 1:14 High-scoring senior leads Edwardsville to win over Kahoks 1:07 IDOT High Speed Rail open house 8:05 Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family 0:22 Flashing lights spotted in sky 1:00 New barbecue restaurant's burnt ends will keep you coming back 0:51 Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season 1:14 Go play knockerball at St. Clair Square 1:08 Millstadt mom helps local family in need through Facebook Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season With more of us online shopping, 'porch piracy' is on the rise. Here are five tips for preventing thieves from stealing your packages. With more of us online shopping, 'porch piracy' is on the rise. Here are five tips for preventing thieves from stealing your packages. Sarah Whitmire McClatchy

With more of us online shopping, 'porch piracy' is on the rise. Here are five tips for preventing thieves from stealing your packages. Sarah Whitmire McClatchy