High-speed rail from St. Louis to Chicago should debut next year

IDOT High Speed Rail open house About 40 people attended an Illinois Department of Transportation meeting on Wednesday in Alton, IL in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO, on the High Speed Rail project expected to be completed this year. Construction work this year will include crossing upgrades, among other things. About 40 people attended an Illinois Department of Transportation meeting on Wednesday in Alton, IL in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO, on the High Speed Rail project expected to be completed this year. Construction work this year will include crossing upgrades, among other things. Joseph Bustos jbustos@bnd.com

