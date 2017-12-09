Here’s where to go if you want to donate to Toys for Tots in O’Fallon

More Videos 1:14 High-scoring senior leads Edwardsville to win over Kahoks Pause 8:05 Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family 0:32 Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words' 1:07 IDOT High Speed Rail open house 1:37 Althoff graduates Brendon Gooch and Jordan Goodwin after SLU's win over SIUC 2:38 Savannah TIF request discussed at length at Shiloh meeting 1:54 Malachi Smith leads East past West 0:51 Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season 1:37 Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 0:27 Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch Video Link copy Embed Code copy

O'Fallon-Shiloh EMS collects toys for needy children BND file video from Dec. 13, 2016. Christmas is going to be merrier for many metro-east children thanks to the O’Fallon-Shiloh Emergency Medical Services, according to local Toys For Tots coordinator Ray Adams. He picked up more than 630 toys on Friday, Dec. 9. BND file video from Dec. 13, 2016. Christmas is going to be merrier for many metro-east children thanks to the O’Fallon-Shiloh Emergency Medical Services, according to local Toys For Tots coordinator Ray Adams. He picked up more than 630 toys on Friday, Dec. 9. Robyn Kirsch rkirsch@bnd.com

