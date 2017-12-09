Here’s where to go if you want to donate to Toys for Tots in O’Fallon

More Videos

High-scoring senior leads Edwardsville to win over Kahoks 1:14

High-scoring senior leads Edwardsville to win over Kahoks

Pause
Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family 8:05

Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family

Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words' 0:32

Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words'

IDOT High Speed Rail open house 1:07

IDOT High Speed Rail open house

Althoff graduates Brendon Gooch and Jordan Goodwin after SLU's win over SIUC 1:37

Althoff graduates Brendon Gooch and Jordan Goodwin after SLU's win over SIUC

Savannah TIF request discussed at length at Shiloh meeting 2:38

Savannah TIF request discussed at length at Shiloh meeting

Malachi Smith leads East past West 1:54

Malachi Smith leads East past West

Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season 0:51

Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 1:37

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library

Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch 0:27

Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch

  • O'Fallon-Shiloh EMS collects toys for needy children

    BND file video from Dec. 13, 2016. Christmas is going to be merrier for many metro-east children thanks to the O’Fallon-Shiloh Emergency Medical Services, according to local Toys For Tots coordinator Ray Adams. He picked up more than 630 toys on Friday, Dec. 9.

BND file video from Dec. 13, 2016. Christmas is going to be merrier for many metro-east children thanks to the O’Fallon-Shiloh Emergency Medical Services, according to local Toys For Tots coordinator Ray Adams. He picked up more than 630 toys on Friday, Dec. 9. Robyn Kirsch rkirsch@bnd.com
BND file video from Dec. 13, 2016. Christmas is going to be merrier for many metro-east children thanks to the O’Fallon-Shiloh Emergency Medical Services, according to local Toys For Tots coordinator Ray Adams. He picked up more than 630 toys on Friday, Dec. 9. Robyn Kirsch rkirsch@bnd.com
Answer Man

Answer Man

Got questions? You've come to the right place

Answer Man

Here’s where to go if you want to donate to Toys for Tots in O’Fallon

By Roger Schlueter

rschlueter@bnd.com

December 09, 2017 08:00 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

Q: Can you please give me a Toys for Tots collection location in O’Fallon?

S.W., of O’Fallon

A: You’ll make Santa a jollier old elf if you take your donations to Frieze Harley-Davidson at 1560 N. Green Mount Road during store hours — 9-6 weekdays, 9-5 Saturday and 11-4 Sunday — now through Dec. 16. If you’re a motorcyclist, they’ll even offer you a gift in return — 15 percent any item (limit one per day).

Today’s trivia

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

What city still offers a museum to convicted Confederate spy Sam Davis, who was hanged shortly after his 21st birthday?

Answer to Friday’s trivia: What kills most of the world’s children younger than 5 might surprise you. According to experts, pneumonia kills about 1 million children each year, more than HIV/AIDS, diarrhea and malaria combined. Two years ago, UNICEF launched its Every Breath Counts campaign to put more focus on the dangerous infection. World Pneumonia Day is now observed every Nov. 12.

Roger Schlueter: 618-239-2465, @RogerAnswer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

High-scoring senior leads Edwardsville to win over Kahoks 1:14

High-scoring senior leads Edwardsville to win over Kahoks

Pause
Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family 8:05

Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family

Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words' 0:32

Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words'

IDOT High Speed Rail open house 1:07

IDOT High Speed Rail open house

Althoff graduates Brendon Gooch and Jordan Goodwin after SLU's win over SIUC 1:37

Althoff graduates Brendon Gooch and Jordan Goodwin after SLU's win over SIUC

Savannah TIF request discussed at length at Shiloh meeting 2:38

Savannah TIF request discussed at length at Shiloh meeting

Malachi Smith leads East past West 1:54

Malachi Smith leads East past West

Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season 0:51

Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 1:37

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library

Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch 0:27

Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch

  • High-scoring senior leads Edwardsville to win over Kahoks

    Edwardsville senior Jack Marinko discusses his 25-point outburst in a triumph over Collinsville on Friday.

High-scoring senior leads Edwardsville to win over Kahoks

View More Video