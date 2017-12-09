Here’s where to go if you want to donate to Toys for Tots in O’Fallon

Q: Can you please give me a Toys for Tots collection location in O’Fallon?
S.W., of O’Fallon
A: You’ll make Santa a jollier old elf if you take your donations to Frieze Harley-Davidson at 1560 N. Green Mount Road during store hours — 9-6 weekdays, 9-5 Saturday and 11-4 Sunday — now through Dec. 16. If you’re a motorcyclist, they’ll even offer you a gift in return — 15 percent any item (limit one per day).
Today’s trivia
What city still offers a museum to convicted Confederate spy Sam Davis, who was hanged shortly after his 21st birthday?
Answer to Friday’s trivia: What kills most of the world’s children younger than 5 might surprise you. According to experts, pneumonia kills about 1 million children each year, more than HIV/AIDS, diarrhea and malaria combined. Two years ago, UNICEF launched its Every Breath Counts campaign to put more focus on the dangerous infection. World Pneumonia Day is now observed every Nov. 12.
Roger Schlueter: 618-239-2465, @RogerAnswer
