What’s the difference between an old three-window coupe and a five-window model?

Q: A recent TV program emphasized the difference between an old three-window coupe and a five-window model. I couldn’t see a difference. Could you explain?
C.K., of Cahokia
A: It is indeed a numbers game. If you look closely, the three-window version of the 1934 Ford, for example, has two door windows and the rear window. Its five-window counterpart has two door windows, two quarter-panel windows behind the pillar and the rear window.
Today’s trivia
For the true couch potato: In 1996, what cable channel was replaced by MSNBC?
Answer to Sunday’s trivia: It apparently has become legend in some circles that the Brothers Alou — Felipe, Matty and Jesus — once all started a game in the San Francisco Giant outfield. But some legends are simply myths. While they did all play outfield together in three games in 1963, they never started a game together. On Sept. 10, however, Manager Al Dark did have them bat consecutively before Felipe was traded to Atlanta the following year.
Roger Schlueter: 618-239-2465, @RogerAnswer
