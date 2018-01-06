The holy grail of rockabilly music was found in Southern Illinois

More Videos 1:01 New Year's Eve gunfire captured on video in East St. Louis Pause 2:02 Christian Activity Center to build park in East St. Louis 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:42 North Carolina woman charged after Christmas Day fight at Waffle House 0:34 Pedestrian struck, killed in Swansea 2:20 Illinois River has played important role in state's history 3:04 Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School 1:23 19 members of area family attended SWIC 2:26 So who were our last lottery multimillionaires? 1:25 5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Life and legacy of Elvis Presley celebrated at new entertainment complex in Memphis "Elvis Presley's Memphis" has opened at Graceland in Memphis, Tenn. The facility presents his life, career and legacy in an immersive setting. A museum, car collection, soundstage, and shops present everything Elvis. "Elvis Presley's Memphis" has opened at Graceland in Memphis, Tenn. The facility presents his life, career and legacy in an immersive setting. A museum, car collection, soundstage, and shops present everything Elvis. Media provided by Elvis Presley Enterprises, Edited by Cristina Rayas McClatchy

