Here’s how you can compare pollution from cars and wildfires

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 96 Wildfires torch dry forests throughout Western US Pause 43 Trash truck burns in East St. Louis 146 Here are the best moments from the Super Bowl LII commercials 51 Belleville West junior on sectional title win over Moline 53 Belleville West wins sectional championship 207 Two O’Fallon schools competing in Buffalo Wild Wings Spirit Bracket Challenge 190 Sales tax increase could help students have normal lunch time 55 Belleville home construction to begin in April Celebrating International Women’s Day around the world 107 Homeowner upset with demolition of her home Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

File video: The Eagle Creek Fire has burned more than 33,000 acres of forest near Portland, Oregon, but it's just one of many wildfires blazing through the West at the tail-end of 2017's dangerous fire season. Sarah Whitmire/McClatchy

File video: The Eagle Creek Fire has burned more than 33,000 acres of forest near Portland, Oregon, but it's just one of many wildfires blazing through the West at the tail-end of 2017's dangerous fire season. Sarah Whitmire/McClatchy