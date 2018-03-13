Belleville students used to picnic at Bellevue Park after annual parade

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 96 Wildfires torch dry forests throughout Western US Pause 96 Student walkouts, marches take gun control fight to the streets 67 District 201 students discouraged from participating in school walkout 49 Lawsuit filed against 911 dispatches in DUI death 90 Lawsuit filed against 911 dispatches in DUI death 107 Hope the dachshund doesn't let being blind and deaf stop her 68 Car crashes through Wood River grocery store, causing major damage 32 Three cars collide in East St. Louis 24 Snowfall on Sunday 43 Trash truck burns in East St. Louis Video Link copy Embed Code copy

The Belleville School District 118 PTA Council will have a fundraiser in August: They plan to sell tickets to a Cardinals-Braves baseball game Aug. 7 and expect to make about $15,000. This money will replace the revenue from the annual school parade and picnic the district had operated for decades. mcooley@bnd.com

