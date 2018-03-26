Is Fresh Thyme still coming to Edwardsville?

Q: What is happening with the Fresh Thyme store that is supposed to open in June in Edwardsville? They cut some trees and then stopped. No activity on the land. Can you give us an update?
Carol B. Dappert
A: Nobody wishes I could more than Walter Williams, the city’s economic development director. Like you, he remembers how excited he was when the announcement was made and a little preliminary work was done.
Since then, he has heard nothing, and neither have I. For the past three weeks, I have left several messages by phone and email on the company’s website without response, so we have to assume the project is dead for now. It had been expected to anchor the growing complex on Illinois 157 south of Governor’s Parkway and across from the entrance to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
Roger Schlueter: 618-239-2465, @RogerAnswer
