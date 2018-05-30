Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens announces his resignation in Jefferson City
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens resigned Tuesday — effective at 5 p.m. Friday — just as abruptly as he had arrived on Missouri's political scene, his career buried under an avalanche of scandal and felony charges.
When Collinsville High School graduate Emily Halasey feels anxious, she tries to focus instead on what's around her: five things she can feel, four things she smells or wishes she could smell, three things she hears, and so on.
Olivia Johnson studied every case file from the St. Clair County coroner’s office that had been ruled a suicide from 2006 to 2016. Her study offers several recommendations to prevent future suicides in St. Clair County, which she says could also be u
O’Fallon Woman’s Club to celebrate 50 years of honoring fallen military at Memorial Corner at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 2 at the corner of South Lincoln Avenue and First Street in O’Fallon in Southern Illinois near Belleville, IL., and St. Louis, Mo.
Shiloh Deputy Police Chief Gary McGill recalls ‘fond memories’ from 30-year career on the force in growing village. His last day was Friday, May 25 with Det. Sgt. Jesse Phillips taking over Monday, May 28.
With long-time Shiloh Deputy Chief Gary McGill retiring from the village department, incoming Deputy Chief Jesse Phillips shares his thoughts on new position after overseeing criminal investigations at Shiloh PD for the last three years.