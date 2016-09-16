Belleville coffeehouse Pour@322 starts all-day breakfast Oct. 1

It’s one thing to watch barista Wayne Hubert twist and turn knobs on the espresso machine as he makes a latte. It’s a whole ’nother thing to see him whip up scrambled eggs using the same mechanics.
At downtown Belleville’s Pour@322 coffeehouse (next to Grimm & Gorly Flowers), owner Jeff Bair has two espresso machines: one for all those specialty coffee drinks Wayne and other baristas make, and the other exclusively for creating fluffy tender “Barista Eggs” in under 30 seconds.
Wayne, who also is the cafe’s baker, cracks and stirs three eggs in a stainless-steel froth pitcher, adds a little cheese, salt and pepper — “We’ll make it with or without milk or cheese” — and sets it under the espresso machine’s steam wand. With a turn of a knob, steam is forced into the pitcher, cooking the eggs.
It’s just one of the egg dishes that will be offered soon.
Owner Jeff and son Zach started business next door with flowers more than 17 years ago, then added cupcakes a decade ago. Kaldi’s coffee came along in February 2015 and got its own dedicated name and space, Pour@322 at 322 E. Main St. Cookies and cakes followed; all made in-house.
It seemed a natural progression to add yet more fresh food for the public to enjoy with their coffee, said Jeff.
“We’re starting breakfast Oct. 1,” he said, adding that the menu will consist of a baked egg dish, from strata and frittata to breakfast pizza. Each comes with a bagel with plain or seasonal cream cheese. Cost is expected to be $5.
“You can check Facebook for the daily choice,” he advised. Wayne made a frittata on Wednesday with chorizo, broccoli, tomatoes, onions and cilantro, topped with melted feta and mild Cheddar cheese and a slice of avocado.
Barista Eggs will be offered every day and, including a bagel, will cost about $4. Wayne says eventually there will be add-ins, such as fresh vegetables, too.
Egg dishes will be served all day. And, new cafe hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and to 4 p.m. Sunday. If you don’t want coffee with your food, try a smoothie.
Wayne works in the kitchen at the back of the building and has added gluten-free and a daily muffin choice to the list of creations, along with making breakfast. Gooey butter cake and brownies are $2.50 a slice; muffins are $2.59 and cupcakes are $1.69. Big sugar cookies are $1.25, but don’t miss the gooey butter cookies for 69 cents.
Gluten-free muffins are $2.09, biscotti and dog treats, $1.99. Add house-made fudge (in four flavors) for $1.50 a piece.
“We just started making our own fudge two weeks ago,” said Jeff.
Also available are chocolate truffles (99 cents) and other chocolates from Chocolate Chocolate Co.
If those changes weren’t enough, back in March the father-son duo started offering acoustic music the first and third Thursday of the month from 7 to 9 p.m. Typically, there is a cover of $5 or $10 to hear local singer/songwriters. Check Facebook for who’s playing.
Pour@322 Coffeehouse & Cupcakes Too
What: Coffeehouse that offers baked goods, chocolate, fudge, smoothies and breakfast all day; eat-in or carry-out.
Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Order/Information: 618-234-4455 and grimmandgorly.com
