Sunday briefs

Paul Jarvis presentation
The public is invited to hear Troy resident Paul Jarvis speak to the Highland League of Writers from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday in Meeting Room No. 2 of Korte Recreation Center in Highland. Jarvis is a Willie Nelson impersonator who has 152 of the legendary singer’s songs in his repertoire. Jarvis also is an artist in his own right, playing 18 instruments, performing with Boulderdash, Zydeco Crawdaddies and Paul Jarvis and the Old Barn Boys and releasing seven CDs, a vinyl LP and a 45 record. He will discuss his lyric- and music-writing process. For more information, contact Chuck Schwend at 618-887-4797 or schwendcharles@yahoo.com.
Fall Community Expo
Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for the 2016 Fall Community Expo, which will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at Triad High School in St. Jacob. The 80 vendor spots are expected to go fast. An application form can be found at www.troymaryvillecoc.com then emailed, faxed or dropped off at the office 647 E. U.S. Highway 40 in Troy. For more information, email to dawn@troymaryvillecoc.com.
Healthy Lifestyle program
Memorial Hospital in Belleville will offer Healthy Lifestyle, a comprehensive, eight-week improvement program from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 29 through Nov. 17, at its Belleville Health and Sports Center, 1001 S. 74th St. Registered dietitians and fitness professionals will help people find the right balance of diet and exercise and achieve personal weight-loss goals. Cost is $95. Class size limited. To register, visit www.memhosp.com/events. For more information, call 618-398-2778.
Widowed support group
Starting Over is a non-denominational support group for widows and widowers. Meetings will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. next Sunday and on Oct. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 at the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows in Belleville. Facilitators are not professionals but volunteers who have experienced the loss of a spouse. The cost is $30 for six weeks for room rental and handouts. For more information, call Fran West at 618-632-3899 or 618-772-8391 or Carol Studman at 618-235-4447.
Wednesday night bowling
Edison’s Entertainment Complex in Edwardsville is launching a new Wednesday night bowling league, beginning Sept. 28. Partial teams and all skill levels are welcome. For more information, contact Tom Rezabeck at 618-307-9020 or tomr@edisonsfun.com.
Madison NAACP reactivation
The NAACP has reactivated its Madison Branch No. 3021. The next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Venice Township Hall, 910 Madison Ave. in Madison. Business will include electing officers, discussing when and where to hold meetings and planning a youth organization. Only members can vote. Anyone is welcome to join the nation’s oldest civil rights organization. Dues are $30 a year. For more information, call Bishop Williams at 618-530-2347 or Ruby Johnson at 618-541-2534.
Red Cross volunteerism
The American Red Cross is seeking transportation specialists in St. Louis and southwestern Illinois to deliver lifesaving blood products to hospitals and processing offices. It’s considered one of the organization’s most important volunteer assignments. Candidates must have a valid driver’s license with three years driving experience, a verifiable safe driving record, the ability to lift boxes weighing up to 45 pounds and availability to work two to four shifts a month. If interested, contact Marie Rantz at 314-658-2122 or marie.rantz@redcross.org. For more information, visit www.redcrossblood.org.
Non-profit energy assistance
Ameren Illinois is providing grants to non-profits that are having trouble paying their electric bills. Funds are administered through the Energy Assistance Foundation to qualifying 501(c)3 organizations. Application forms can be found at www.amerenillinois.com. They must be postmarked by Sept. 29.
Waterloo play auditions
Monroe Actors Stage Company in Waterloo invites people to audition for “Sherlock Holmes’ Hound of the Baskervilles” at 7 p.m. Sept. 26, 27 and 29. Five female actors, ages 16 to 80, and five male actors, ages 20 to 80, are needed. Be prepared to give a one- to two-minute monologue in an English, Irish, Scottish, Welsh or European accent. Performance dates are Nov. 4-6 and 11-13. For more information, contact director Tim Paeltz at 618-476-7507 or tim.paeltz@rhutasel.net.
Final Summer of Fun
Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce will hold its final Troy Family Summer of Fun event this year at 6 p.m. Friday in Pavilion 10 at at Tri-Township Park. Activities will include vendors, DJ Big Papa G, music, contests, hot dogs, snacks, face painting, a bounce house, a balloonist and Fredbird. Kids will get reflective Halloween bags. “Hotel Transylvania 2” will be shown at 8:15 p.m. Everything is free. Sponsorship opportunities available. For more information, contact Kim Lange at kim@troymaryvillecoc.com or 618-667-8769.
