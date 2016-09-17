Sunday briefs

1:16 Breakfast coming to Pour@322 in downtown Belleville Pause

2:04 Swansea girl needs your vote

1:15 Mitchell Moenster knows baseball and Bermuda grass

0:26 How to care for new mums

1:52 Adopt Sandy, a husky mix that's looking for a new family to love

2:20 Third-year medical student teams with family practice doctor

3:09 Lucky Rose Cafe and Lounge

1:46 Gear Jammers car show is Sunday

2:52 Illinois Center for Autism's Carol A. Madison

0:57 Horseshoe Restaurant & Lounge open now in O'Fallon