This black cat wants to spend her nine lives with you

This week’s BND pet of the week is Marley, a 5-year-old short-haired domestic cat. Marley was brought to the shelter in February after her owner moved to a place that didn’t allow pets.
Marley is extremely intelligent and aware of her surroundings. At the Belleville Area Humane Society, Marley will run to the play room as soon as her cage is opened. She enjoys playing with any toy on a string and the occasional catnip will entice her to perform a number of tricks.
If you enjoy having a cat who knows how to balance affection with independence, then Marley is that for you. She loves to cuddle, but can be a bit of a lazy kitty at times. Brushing Marley is a guaranteed way to see how much she enjoys lounging around.
Marley is spayed and updated on all of her vaccinations.
To learn more about this beauty, visit the Belleville Area Humane Society, or call 618-235-3712.
Comments