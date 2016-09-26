BND Magazine

September 26, 2016 9:50 AM

Food briefs

Toast 5th anniversary

Grappa Growlers, 1501 N Belt West, Belleville, is celebrating its fifth anniversary Saturday with food from 2 to 7 p.m., wine and beer tastings from 2 to 5 and music from 3 to 9 — plus prize giveaways.

Pink Ribbon Tea

What: Tea will be transformed into a one-of-a-kind Pink Ribbon Tea complete with flavorful finger sandwiches, freshly-baked scones and select sweet treats to be created or frosted in pink. Optional pink champagne also will be available for those wishing to upgrade to the “royal” version of tea. Twenty percent of proceeds will be donated to Susan G. Komen Missouri.

▪  When: Seatings at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Oct. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29

▪  Where: The Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis, 1 Carondelet Plaza, St. Louis

▪  Cost: $59, adults; $29.50, children 5 to 12 years.

▪  Reservations: Required in advance to 314-719-1433





