Food briefs

Toast 5th anniversary
Grappa Growlers, 1501 N Belt West, Belleville, is celebrating its fifth anniversary Saturday with food from 2 to 7 p.m., wine and beer tastings from 2 to 5 and music from 3 to 9 — plus prize giveaways.
Pink Ribbon Tea
What: Tea will be transformed into a one-of-a-kind Pink Ribbon Tea complete with flavorful finger sandwiches, freshly-baked scones and select sweet treats to be created or frosted in pink. Optional pink champagne also will be available for those wishing to upgrade to the “royal” version of tea. Twenty percent of proceeds will be donated to Susan G. Komen Missouri.
▪ When: Seatings at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Oct. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29
▪ Where: The Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis, 1 Carondelet Plaza, St. Louis
▪ Cost: $59, adults; $29.50, children 5 to 12 years.
▪ Reservations: Required in advance to 314-719-1433
