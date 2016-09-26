Reserve winter pickups of local, pasture-raised meat and eggs

Take home a winter supply of pasture-raised pork, poultry and eggs from Green Finned Hippy Farm in Pocahontas by signing up now for four monthly orders you can pick up in O’Fallon.
Farm owners Josh and Alicia Davis are repeating the offer they made last year, which sold out quickly. They will make four deliveries this winter, once a month from December to March, to be picked up at Sweet Katie Bee’s in downtown O'Fallon.
Here’s what you get in each order: 8 to 9 pounds of pasture-raised pork/chicken, 2 dozen pasture-raised eggs and recipes to prepare the meat. The pork is from Mulefoot Cross hogs, born and raised on the farm. The winter chickens are great for bone broth and warm winter soups. The eggs are from the farm, too.
Cost for the four pickups is $270 (tax included). That’s $5 more than last year, but you get an extra pound of meat. Get a 5 percent discount if additional orders are placed.
Pickups at Sweet Katie Bee’s are 5:30 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 13, Jan. 17, Feb. 14 and March 14.
All of the farm’s animals are raised on pasture and are fed a high-quality diet to ensure the best-tasting and healthiest choice of meat and eggs around. No medications or hormones. No confinement in small cages.
To order, contact the Green Finned Hippy Farm at 618-669-2897 or message Josh and Alicia through their www.facebook.com/gfhfarms.
