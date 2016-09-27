Lana, a lab mix, wants to be a star in your family

Labradors are often cast as lovable family pets in movies and television shows. This 5-year-old labrador mix is no exception. She’s ready to be a cast member in your family. Lana is likely part work dog, such as a German shepherd or an Akita. She is well-mannered and gets along with most dogs, and even cats.
Lana was brought to the Belleville Area Humane Society in May of 2016 and was immediately enrolled in their Cranky Canine boot camp. It is an 8-week program that teaches dogs basic obedience commands and allows them to become more familiar with human interaction.
This little lady has more than enough energy to run around the backyard or the park. Make sure you pack plenty of doggie treats because Lana enjoys showing off her obedience skills in hopes that she will receive a reward. Hold some jerky in your hand and watch Lana sit, shake and lay down in a manner of seconds. You don’t even have to give her the commands, her doggie senses tell her that the treats will come after she performs these tricks.
Outdoorsy and adventurous people would be the perfect owners for Lana. She would enjoy playing in a backyard or going on frequent visits to a dog park.
Lana is spayed and up to date on all of her shots.
For more information or to adopt Lana, call 618-235-3712.
