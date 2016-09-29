Tour Belleville Victorian Museum on Saturday

Curator Will Shannon at the Victorian Home Museum in Belleville explains that fine furniture, such as this sideboard, would have been seen as a status symbol by the lady of the house in the 1860s but as just another piece that required dusting by the live-in maid.
The Victorian Home Museum will be rededicated at 10 a.m. Saturday in conjunction with the Fall Belleville Museum Open House Day. The home at 701 E. Washington St. in Belleville is turning 150 this year.
This 1937 photo shows the Dobschutz home, which had been converted into apartments at 701 E. Washington in Belleville. The St. Clair County Historical Society bought it in 1963 and began restoring it.
Moritz Dobschutz was a wealthy debt collector who had immigrated from Germany. In 1866, he built the Greek Revival-style home that now serves as the Victorian Home Museum at 701 E. Washington St. in Belleville.
Curator Will Shannon holds an antique steroscope that is on display at the Victorian Home Museum in Belleville, along with other artifacts, period furniture, photos, books and artwork.
Curator Will Shannon stands next to an antique piano at the Victorian Home Museum in Belleville. It would have been seen as a status symbol by the lady of the house in the 1860s but as just another piece that needed dusting by the live-in maid.
Fancy beadwork decorates this 1860s face screen, which stands next to the parlor fireplace at the Victorian Home Museum in Belleville. It would have been used to protect a woman’s waxy make-up from the heat of a fire.
Volunteer coordinator Sue Miller poses in the Victorian Home Museum library, where fourth-graders in her tour groups love to look at Lincoln memorabilia. He visited Belleville in 1856, before being elected president.
St. Clair County Historical Society Curator Will Shannon wears white gloves to handle an antique coal bucket that is on display at the Victorian Home Museum in Belleville. The home was built in 1866.
The Victorian Home Museum Home library contains Abraham Lincoln memorabilia donated by a collector. Lincoln addressed a crowd from behind this cast-iron balcony railing when he visited Belleville in 1856.
This image from an 1867 hand-drawn map of Belleville shows the 1-year-old home of Moritz and Louisa Dobschutz and their seven children in the center on the corner. It now houses the Victorian Home Museum.
Volunteers Chip Gray, foreground, and Ken Lickenbrock help build an enclosure for air-conditioning units outside the Victorian Home Museum in Belleville. Ken is president of St. Clair County Historical Society.
Volunteers Chip Gray, left, and Ken Lickenbrock build an enclosure for air-conditioning units outside the Victorian Home Museum in Belleville. Ken is president of St. Clair County Historical Society.
Volunteers Ken Lickenbrock, left, and Chip Gray help build an enclosure for air-conditioning units outside the Victorian Home Museum in Belleville. Ken is president of St. Clair County Historical Society.
Volunteer Joe Harnist helps build an enclosure for air-conditioning units outside the Victorian Home Museum in Belleville. He’s a board member for St. Clair County Historical Society and a local insurance agent.
