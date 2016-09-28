Thursday briefs

Broadway music concert
Collinsville Chorale will perform a concert called “Now Playing!” at 7 p.m. Friday at St. John United Church of Christ, 307 W. Clay St. in Collinsville. It will include Broadway music from “The Lion King,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Jersey Boys,” “The Color Purple: A New Musical,” “Cats,” Les Miserables” and “The Phantom of the Opera.” Admission is free. An offering will be collected. For more information, visit www.collinsvillechorale.org.
SIUE sculpture walk
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville will host its 16th Annual Sculpture Walk, allowing the public to see 12 student-designed sculptures that will be displayed around campus for a year as part of the university’s Sculpture on Campus program. The walk will begin at 4 p.m. Oct. 7 in the Art & Design West lobby. Contest winners will be announced at 6 p.m. in the Art & Design East lobby, followed by the opening reception of an alumni sculpture show from 7 to 9 p.m. Juror and Brooklyn-based artist Afruz Amighi will give a lecture at noon Oct. 5 in West Room 1104. In addition, an exhibit called “Sculpture on Campus: Revisited” will feature artwork by former participants and winners.
