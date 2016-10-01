Polish American Ladies Society
Polish American Ladies Society will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. It’s the Polish Heritage Month celebration luncheon. Bring a dish; meat supplied by club. Bring items for Food Pantry and greeting cards for veterans.
St. Clair County Garden Club
St. Clair County Garden Club meets at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Fischer’s Restaurant, 2100 W. Main St., Belleville. $13. Marilyn Edmiston will present a program on herbs. Sue Beach will show Halloween designs. A study of shrubs by Laura Tourigny features the butterfly bush. Members planning to attend the District V Board meeting at Denny’s in Collinsville at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, need to bring a $17.50 check to the Oct. 4 meeting.
Illinois Trekkers
The Illinois Trekkers invite you to their monthly membership meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Fairview Heights Library, 10017 Bunkum Road. They will discuss 2017 walking events. For information, contact Diane at diaprost@sisna.com or visit www.illinois-trekkers.org
Highland League of Writers
Highland League of Writers will meet from 6-9 p.m. Monday in Meeting Room 2 at Korte Recreation Center, Highland. Free and open to the public. For information, call Chuck Schwend at 618-887-4797.
O’Fallon Garden Club
O’Fallon Garden Club will meet Oct. 4 at Rock Springs Park, 1428 E. Third St., O’Fallon. Social hour at 6; meeting at 6:30 p.m. Joyce Hillebrand will conduct a visual presentation of the Missouri Botanical Garden. For more information, visit www.ofallongardenclub.com or O’Fallon Garden Club on Facebook or call Harriet S. Baker at 618-632-5530. Membership is $20 for individuals; $30 for families.
Senior Citizens Club of O’Fallon
The Senior Citizens Club of O’Fallon will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, 801 E. State St. (Township Building), O’Fallon. Business, cash bingo. Bring pie for the pie contest.
