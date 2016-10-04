With the name Manhattan, this cat will be the “Big Apple” of your eye

The BND’s pet of the week is Manhattan, a beautiful female cat with a rare dilute calico coat. This 4-year-old short hair domestic is ready to be a member of your family. She is well-mannered, gets along well with other cats and is polite around dogs.
Manhattan was brought to the Belleville Area Humane Society in November of 2013. She has been at the shelter for almost three years and has been there longer than any other pet at the facility. Manhattan’s previous owner reluctantly brought Manhattan to the Humane Society after being transferred out of state for work. She is independent, but very affectionate and loving.
This little lady enjoys play time with toys that have bells and whistles. Be sure to keep the house stocked with treats because Manhattan enjoys snack time. Don’t be surprised when you see Manhattan licking her lips whenever a treat is near.
Current pet owners and small families would be the perfect owners for Manhattan. She would enjoy interacting with children and new pet siblings.
Manhattan is spayed and up to date on all of her shots.
For more information or to adopt Manhattan, call the Belleville Area Humane Society at 618-235-3712.
