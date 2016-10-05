It’s fun getting lost in Godfrey

If you enjoy getting lost in nature, then you will like The Great Corn Maze in Godfrey.
The town’s parks and recreation department has turned its cornfields into an annual attraction. Every fall, the people of Godfrey gather at Glazebrook Park 1401 Stamper Lane, for the opening of the corn maze.
Thousands of visitors trek through the 7-acre cornfield attraction.
The maze opened Sept. 2 with a ribbon cutting ceremony as a part of the city’s 25th-year celebration. The Godfrey maze design highlights the occasion with elements such as a birthday cake, balloons and the words “Happy Birthday, Godfrey” carved into the maze trail. The design can only be seen from an aerial view, but all the paths on the trail connect to each other. These connected paths allow visitors to walk along every element of the design.
A haunted maze —not part of the regular maze — has been added this year. It’s open on weekends from sundown until closing time. Brave souls wishing to tempt fate enter the haunted maze at a different spot.
The original maze has “corn cops” on staff to help visitors find their way around and to find their way out. If you find yourself in trouble, simply hold up the red flag that is issued to you when you sign up for the maze, and the guides will be there in a jiffy. Guides are strategically placed in the difficult parts of the maze. They are also stationed in a camouflaged watch tower.
The parks and recreation department encourages all maze-goers to find the Instagram stations throughout the maze, and to post a selfie with the hash tag #HBDGodfrey25. The maze is located at the second entrance of Glazebrook Park and is open to kids and adults.
To find out more about The Great Godfrey Corn Maze, visit Godfrey, Illinois or call 618) 466-3324.
Great Corn Maze
When: 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays; 1 p.m.-dusk Sundays; 11 a.m.-dusk Columbus Day. Through Oct. 30.
Where: Glazebrook Park 1401 Stamper Lane
Cost: $6 for ages 12 and older; $4 for children 6-11; free for 5 and younger.
Good to know: At night, each visitor is required to have a flashlight to help navigate the maze’s twists and turns. Flashlights are available at the concession stand for purchase for $3 each. A full concession stand is open during maze business hours.
Contact: During regular business hours (Monday - Friday, 8 am - 5 pm), please call the Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department, 618-466-1483 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays; or email parksandrec@godfreyil.org. During the maze’s operating hours, call 618-466-7200. Or call All Around Alton, Alton’s Convention and Visitors Bureau, 800-258-6645
