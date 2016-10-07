Religion briefs

New grand piano to be dedicated at recital
Israeli-born pianist Dror Biran, associate professor of piano at University of Cincinnati-Conservatory of Music, will play a recital at 2 p.m. Sunday to formally dedicate a new grand piano at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Belleville. He will present works by Bach, Chopin, Schubert and Schumann. This event concludes a major campaign led by music director Daniel Fry to provide the church with a new piano better suited for its large sanctuary. In less than two years, it raised $70,000 to buy a seven-foot 2011 Steinway B, which was delivered in July. The recital is free and open to the public. A reception will follow. The church is at 115 W. B St.
Rev. Tom Jones joins Waterloo church staff
The Rev. Tom Jones has joined the staff of Concord Presbyterian Church in Waterloo as Shepherding Ministries coordinator and a Stephen Ministry leader. He has more than 50 years of pastoral experience in Illinois, Tennessee and Missouri. He worked 13 years as a church planter in Belleville and Southern Illinois; 25 years as a director for Fresh Start Seminars, an international divorce-recovery ministry; and 16 years as a counselor at Twin Oaks Presbyterian Church in St. Louis. He has taught speech and homiletics on the college and seminary levels. He is an author and amateur singer-songwriter. Tom and his wife, Reidun, live in Columbia. They have nine children, 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Comments