Granite City church launches baby bank to help needy families

Volunteers Evart Baugher, left, and Rose Hawley, right, help client Melissa Campbell look for clothing and shoes for her two daughters at the Baby Bank in the fellowship hall of Clark Avenue Church of Christ in Granite City.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
Melissa Campbell looks for shoes for her daughters at the Baby Bank at Clark Avenue Church of Christ in Granite City. Her 1-year-old, Topanga Youngbauer, is hard to fit because of foot braces she wears part of the day.
Teri Allen is director of the Baby Bank at Clark Avenue Church of Christ in Granite City, where her husband, Mike, serves as pastor. One room is filled with racks of new and barely worn clothing for children ages 0 to 3.
Topanga Youngbauer, 1, was fascinated by this toy xylophone at the Baby Bank at Clark Avenue Church of Christ in Granite City. It was one of the toys that mom Melissa Campbell let her take home.
Melissa Campbell, 24, of Madison, looks through tubs of clothing for her two daughters at the Baby Bank, which is set up in the fellowship hall of Clark Avenue Church of Christ in Granite City.
Melissa Campbell and her daughters, Te'Niya Campbell, 2, and Topango Youngbauer, 1, are regulars at the Baby Bank at Clark Avenue Church of Christ in Granite City. Free clothing, diapers and other supplies help them make ends meet.
Melissa Campbell hands a book to her daughter, Topango Youngbauer, 1, while shopping at the Baby Bank in Granite City. It’s operated by volunteers at Clark Avenue Church of Christ in Granite City.
Dedicated volunteers at the Baby Bank in Granite City include director Teri Allen, back row from left, and Joyce Rogers; seated from left are Katie Baugher, Rose Hawley, and Evart Baugher, Katie’s husband.
Topango Youngbauer, 1, left, and Te'Niya Campbell, 2, play at the Baby Bank in Granite City while mom Melissa Campbell gets clothing for the girls. They ended up going home with this miniature barbecue grill and the book “What Will I Be?”
Te'Niya Campbell, 2, had fun with this popcorn popper at the Baby Bank at Clark Avenue Church of Christ in Granite City. It was one of the toys that mom Melissa Campbell let her take home.
