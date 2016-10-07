Small church with big heart runs Baby Bank to help needy families

1:34 Soul food is on the menu at Sherry J's Homestyle Cooking Pause

2:22 State honors Granite City library movers and shakers

1:22 French student is "The Elephant Man" at Lindenwood University

3:17 Getting lost in Godfrey's corn maze

1:17 Adopt Manhattan, a cat that's in a Belleville state of mind

2:23 You might have seen these furry faces in downtown Belleville

1:13 Belleville museum celebrates 150th anniversary

1:20 Lab mix is available for adoption through Belleville Area Humane Society

3:39 Relax with Zentangle art

1:20 Good Times Saloon in Dupo