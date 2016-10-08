Preteen would like a forever family

Delilah is a 12-year-old girl looking for a forever family. She is eager to be adopted, according to Holly Kieu, recruiter for the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition.
“Being part of a family is very important to her,” said Holly.
Here is more of what Holly learned about Delilah:
Delilah is a loving and caring child. With a beautiful and contagious smile, she likes to bring joy to everyone. Described as outgoing and fun, Delilah likes saying things that will make others laugh. She likes to wear lip gloss, nail polish, headbands and jewelry with her matching outfits. Delilah’s favorite activities include dancing, drawing, and polishing her fingernails. She also enjoys playing games like Virtual Family and Fashion Show.
Delilah is a great helper. She enjoys doing chores around the house like washing dishes, vacuuming, mopping, and cleaning her room. She also loves helping in the kitchen and already has food she has perfected including pancakes, grilled cheese sandwiches, eggs, cookies, and cupcakes. She looks forward to learning to cook some of her other favorite foods like hot wings, pizza, and macaroni.
When asked about school, Delilah reports she enjoys school and science is her favorite class. She also loves gym and especially enjoys playing volleyball in gym class.
There is a great need for additional foster families throughout the metro-east area, said Holly. Children remain in foster care until they can be safely returned to their birth parents. When children cannot be safely returned to their birth families, they may become free for adoption and their foster parents may apply to adopt.
Social workers are seeking an adoptive home for Delilah. She will do best with a family that can provide love, structure, consistency, and a sense of belonging.
Before accepting children into their home, foster parents must complete a licensing process. The process takes approximately six months to complete and includes in-home visits with a worker, background checks, medical examinations, and training. Foster parents receive a monthly assistance of $418-$511 to help care for the child's needs. Daycare assistance for children under the age of 13 is also provided as well as the child's medical, dental and prescription costs.
For more information about Delilah or information about becoming a foster parent, please call Holly or Jan at 1-800-FOSTER3 (367-8373).
Comments