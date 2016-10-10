No-meat breakfast tacos and chili still provide plenty of protein

I wasn’t able to attend a Fall Harvest Cooking Demonstration on Monday in Swansea, but one of my co-workers, Jaye Hodges, was there to photograph and videotape.
The event was sponsored by Memorial & St. Elizabeth’s Cancer Treatment Center in Swansea. Two dietetic interns from St. Louis University, Holly Faivre and Kelly Springstroh, cooked up Seasonal Breakfast Tacos and Slow Cooker Harvest Chili. I’ve provided the recipes here and you can see a video of the chili being made at bnd.com.
In both recipes, you’ll note there is no meat, but plenty of protein and fiber from beans and sweet potatoes. If you’ve got a meat lover in the family, you easily could add cooked ground turkey to either recipe.
Seasonal Breakfast Tacos
8 eggs
1/3 cup onion, diced
1 small sweet potato (about 4 inches), peeled and diced
1/4 teaspoon cumin
1/4 teaspoon chili powder
1/4 cup black beans, cooked and drained
2 cups spinach, roughly chopped
Pinch of salt and pepper
1/2 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
2 tablespoons olive oil
6 whole-wheat 5-inch flour tortillas
Salsa, avocado as garnish, optional
Whisk eggs in bowl until frothy; season with a pinch of salt and pepper.
Heat a saute pan over medium-heat and add oil.
Cook onions 3 minutes, then add sweet potato; season both with cumin and chili powder. Cook until tender, about 5 minutes.
Add beans and combine; let cook 1 minute.
Add spinach and cook until it is wilted; add a pinch of salt and pepper to the vegetables.
Decrease the heat to low and add eggs to pan. Use a rubber spatula to gently stir eggs as they cook.
When eggs are done, turn off heat and stir in cheese so it melts.
Spoon eggs into tortillas and top with salsa.
Makes 6 servings, each with salsa (minus other garnishes), 318 calories, 17 grams fat, 256 mg cholesterol, 25 grams carbohydrates, 3 grams sugar, 5 grams fiber, 16 grams protein.
Adapted from goodlifeeats.com
Slow Cooker Harvest Chili
1 medium red onion, chopped
1 green bell pepper, chopped
4 cloves garlic, chopped
1 teaspoon chili powder
1 tablespoon ground cumin
2 teaspoons unsweetened cocoa powder
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon Kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
28-ounce can fire-roasted diced tomatoes
15.5-ounce can black beans, rinsed
15.5-ounce can kidney beans, rinsed
1 medium sweet potato (about 8 ounces), peeled and cut into 1/2-inch pieces
1 cup water
Optional garnishes:
Sour cream, sliced scallions, shredded cheese, tortilla chips
In a 4- to 6-quart slow cooker, combine first nine ingredients to black pepper.
Add tomatoes, with liquid, beans, sweet potatoes and 1 cup water.
Cover and cook until the sweet potatoes are tender and the chili has thickened, on low 7 to 8 hours, or on high 4 to 5 hours.
Serve the chili with optional garnishes.
Makes 4 servings, each (minus garnishes) with 405 calories, 4 grams fat, 9 mg cholesterol, 73 grams carbohydrates, 9 grams sugar, 23 grams fiber, 24 grams protein.
Adapted from Realsimple.com
