Election is over: President of Play is from Swansea

Ariana Gentry, of Swansea, has been elected President of Play for Toys ‘R’ Us.
Her job now is to play with the new toys and games to provide expert recommendations.
“I would be so happy, it would mean so much to me,” 10-year-old Ariana said before the announcement on the “Today Show.”
“Today Show” hosts Kathie Lee and Hoda told a giddy Ariana that she had won the Toys R Us contest on Monday morning. She reacted with “all the stress is over!”
The company announced the contest in July, with a vote on Twitter determining the winner. The last day to vote was Sept. 23. Ariana’s presidential duties include acting as Toys ‘R’ Us spokesperson and providing promotional videos.
“Thank you everyone for voting for me,” Ariana said on the “Today Show.”
Ariana, the daughter of Tammy Gentry, is a fifth-grader at High Mount School in Swansea.
