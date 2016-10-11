Meet Wiley the dog, your new best friend and running partner

Labradors are typically smart, friendly and loving. Wiley is no different. This labrador mix is well-mannered, gets along with most dogs and would make a great addition to your home.
Wiley was brought to the Belleville Area Humane Society in June after he was found as a stray by Animal Control. His exact age is unknown, but the staff at the shelter believe that Wiley is somewhere between 2 and 3 years old. Wiley was immediately enrolled in the Cranky Canine boot camp where he learned how to play well with other dogs. The camp is an 8-week program that teaches dogs basic obedience commands such as sit and shake, and allows them to become more comfortable with human interaction.
This little guy has more than enough energy to run around the backyard or the park. Make sure you pack plenty of doggie treats because Wiley enjoys showing off his obedience skills in hopes that he will receive a reward. Hold some jerky in your hand and watch Wiley sit and shake in a manner of seconds.
Outdoorsy and adventurous people would be the perfect owners for Wiley. He would enjoy playing outside or going on frequent visits to a dog park.
Wiley is neutered and up to date on all of his shots.
For more information or to adopt Wiley, call 618-235-3712
