Zombies are no match for paintball guns

If you enjoy getting scared watching the occasional zombie movie, then you will go crazy for the newest Halloween attraction at Xtreme Paintball Park in Millstadt. The paintball field and course has added a zombie hunt to its nighttime paintball games.
Actors dressed like zombies, scary clowns and monsters hide in more than 10 acres of dark, wet and heavily forested land. Gamers use glow-in-the-dark paint ball ammunition to shoot them and to shoot at cardboard targets.
You ride on a double-decker trailer hitched to the back of a pick-up truck that takes you through the course. A black light shines in the wooded area to help gamers locate their zombie targets.
After you are done hunting zombies, you leave the trailer and walk along the haunted trail. The path set in the woods is decorated in themes of classic scary movies. There are abandoned hearses, corpses and more to scare you as you make your way back to the entrance.
Zombie laser tag is also a new feature at the paintball park this year. There is a separate outdoor course where gamers can don futuristic weaponry and continue to hunt zombies. Gamers must be at least 6 years old to participate in activities at the park.
Although the zombie hunt is over at the end of October, the park is open year-round. Along with private events and school outings, there will be an open play event in November where two teams of 100 people will play each other until the clock runs out.
To find out more about Xtreme Paintball Park and their zombie haunt, visit Xtreme Paintball Park or call 618-476-9273.
Xtreme Paintball Park
Where: 3545 Douglas Road, Millstadt
October special: Haunted Hayride and Trail, 7-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays
Cost: $19, includes Haunted Paintball Hayride and Haunted Trail, rental gun and 100 paintballs. The Walk Through Zombie Hunt, $10, includes fully loaded pump action shotgun. The Combo/Gold Pass: $39, includes general admission plus 150 paintballs (50 extra), and Walk Through Zombie Hunt.
Information: 618-476-9273 or www.xtremepaintballpark.com
